In Your Own Backyard Dinner and Show: Adrean Farrugia Trio

Live in-person music is returning to the backyard!

Join us on Friday, September 3rd for the return of the In Your Own Backyard Series, featuring the talent of the Adrean Farrugia Trio, featuring Adrean Farrugia on piano, Jon Maharaj on bass, and Ernesto Cervini on drums!

Enjoy this IN-PERSON performance with a three-course menu (included in the ticket price), provided by Giganti Events and Catering.

Doors open at 6PM, with performances starting at 7PM. Tickets are $99 + HST, and are available in limited quantities. Bringing the entire household with you? Enjoy an entire tent for you and your group (up to 6) for $529 and $559. Add 1-2 seats for an additional fee. The performance will proceed rain or shine. Tickets are non-refundable.

This performance is supported by TD Bank, JAZZAMCO, DJB, Michael Sommer, Winemaker’s Vintage, Desjardins, The Loverly Co., Anchor Pointe, and Stamford Estates.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit our website: https://niagarajazzfestival.com/events/in-your-own-backyard-dinner-and-show-adrean-farrugia-trio/