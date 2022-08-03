Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Insomniac Film Festival: Reloaded

Aug 3, 2022

Insomniac Film Festival: Reloaded

13 13 people viewed this event.

Insomniac Film Festival, Toronto’s weirdest yearly showcase of youth films is back in person for the first time in three years! This year the program has been expanded (or reloaded, if you will) to include live performances, including music, poetry, and much more.

Thrill, laugh, cry, and have a good think at a show with a one of a kind mix of art on screen and stage. 

Tickets are pay what you can, but we anticipate a full house, so arrive at 7:30 pm for doors open, and please bring a mask! 

Additional Details

Location Address - 1006c Bloor St W

Event Price - Pay What You Can

Date And Time

Fri, Aug 5th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM

Location

Paradise Theatre

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Film
 
Watch video
 

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine