Insomniac Film Festival: Reloaded

Insomniac Film Festival, Toronto’s weirdest yearly showcase of youth films is back in person for the first time in three years! This year the program has been expanded (or reloaded, if you will) to include live performances, including music, poetry, and much more.

Thrill, laugh, cry, and have a good think at a show with a one of a kind mix of art on screen and stage.

Tickets are pay what you can, but we anticipate a full house, so arrive at 7:30 pm for doors open, and please bring a mask!