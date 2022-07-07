A part of the Weston Art Market, Intangible Adorations Caravan is an immersive, travelling theatrical & film experience that fuses Carnival with science-fantasy biography, circus and disability culture.

Created by Lisa Anita Wegner and Other HeArts, IAC is a multi-sensory and interactive experience with accessibility built into each show, putting both disabled performers and audience members at the forefront of every aspect of the show.

When the Caravan rolls into a neighbourhood as darkness falls, mysterious magic will be unleashed in a live spectacle, suitable for all ages as we attempt to make contact with the Icon, a legendary figure who vanished several years ago.

IAC is Co-Produced by Tangled Art + Disability, Other HeArts Collective and Mighty Brave Productions & presented and funded by ArtworxTO, Canada Council, Ontario Arts Council, Partners In Art, Toronto Arts Council and the National Creation Fund.

*No tickets required. Arrivals may begin 30 minutes prior to showtime. Show is approximately 1 hour.