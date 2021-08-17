*Trigger Warning* Mentions of Pedophilia, & Strobe Lights, & Strong Language

Featuring in this years 2021 Boulder International Fringe Festival, Internal Iniquity is a one act, one scene, staged thought-piece written by Adriana DeAngelis and directed by Stefan Dzeparoski. Internal Iniquity is about MAN who must admit to VOICE that he, to his own horror and disgust, is sexually attracted to twelve year old Vanessa. MAN reflects on the circumstances that shifted their friendship to mutual desire. With VOICE hovering over and asking questions, MAN must admit to himself and them, what he did exactly to land him in this internal crisis? He knows he did wrong, but how can he prove to himself and VOICE that he’s not a monster, but a man?

Run Time: 35 minutes

Type: Online/ Zoom

Ages: 13+