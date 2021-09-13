Election

Into the Woods (In Concert)

Into the Woods intertwines the stories of beloved Brothers Grimm's characters as they search for their 'happily ever after'.

Richard Varty

Into the Woods (In Concert)

Into the Woods intertwines the stories of beloved Brothers Grimm’s characters as they search for their ‘happily ever after’.  To add to the fairytale experience, audience members are asked to bring two plush or stuffed animals as their guests to maintain social distance between seats within the theatre. All regional health and safety protocols will be in effect, including the reduced capacity. The Winter Garden Theatre, 189 Yonge. Oct 28 (7:30 pm), Oct 29 (8 pm), Oct 30 (1 & 8 pm). $26.75 – $85.75. https://am.ticketmaster.com/tolive/intothewoods-booknow

Thu, Oct 28th, 2021 @ 07:30 PM to
Sat, Oct 30th, 2021 @ 10:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Theatre

Richard Varty
NOW Magazine