Island Mixtape Comedy Show

Live comedy is back in the east end! Come check out some of the top comics in the GTA. DJ Sandman will be in the house until close. Stay for the afterparty. Doors open at 8pm. Show starts at 8:30pm.

Hosted by the legendary Roy Daye. Headlined by Tamara Shevon fresh off her first album recording. Comedians: Matt Henry, Nick Durie, Todd Blenkhorn, Patrick Russell, Vishal Ramesh and Edworld B. Kim.

Tamara Shevon is a Toronto-based comic who started her comedic story-telling through wine-coloured glasses in Bejing, China. Since then, she has been blazing through the Toronto scene with her characteristic wit and her lovable ability to flirt with the boundaries of socially acceptable. Tamara produces and hosts the very popular Sunday Best Comedy Podcast. Tamara has performed stand-up all over China, Canada, and the United States and was second runner-up in the Beijing Improv Comedy Festival. More recently, Tamara has performed at NXNE and JFL42. In 2018, Tamara toured across Ontario with Shawna Edward for the Irritable & Confused Comedy Tour where she was the only black person at each stop. If this wasn’t obvious enough already, Tamara wrote this bio herself which is why she sounds so awesome.