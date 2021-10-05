Readers' Choice 2021

It Gets Bitter

Stand-up comedy showcase with Natalie Norman, Robert Watson, Jarrett Campbell, Adrienne Fish, and headliner Kyle Brownrigg. Oct 22 at 9 pm..

Oct 5, 2021

Stand-up comedy showcase with Natalie Norman, Robert Watson, Jarrett Campbell, Adrienne Fish, and headliner Kyle Brownrigg. Oct 22 at 9 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20/person - Tables of 2, 4, 6

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 22nd, 2021 @ 09:00 PM
Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

