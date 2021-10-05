It Gets Bitter

- News
Stand-up comedy showcase with Natalie Norman, Robert Watson, Jarrett Campbell, Adrienne Fish, and headliner Kyle Brownrigg. Oct 22 at 9 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $20/person - Tables of 2, 4, 6
Location ID - 560934