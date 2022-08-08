Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

It Gets Bitter – Professional Standup Comedy Show

Aug 8, 2022

It Gets Bitter – Professional Standup Comedy Show

14 14 people viewed this event.

An all-pro killer line-up of Canadian Comedy Award winning comedians you may recognize from Just for Laughs, Comedy Network, SiriusXM Top Comic Competition, The Debaters, and more!

Featuring Nic Bueno, Braydon Lynch, Laura Leibow, and your headliner Nitish Sakhuja. Hosted by Kyle Brownrigg.

Aug 19 at 9 pm. $23. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $23

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Fri, Aug 19th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine