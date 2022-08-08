It Gets Bitter – Professional Standup Comedy Show

An all-pro killer line-up of Canadian Comedy Award winning comedians you may recognize from Just for Laughs, Comedy Network, SiriusXM Top Comic Competition, The Debaters, and more!

Featuring Nic Bueno, Braydon Lynch, Laura Leibow, and your headliner Nitish Sakhuja. Hosted by Kyle Brownrigg.

Aug 19 at 9 pm. $23. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca