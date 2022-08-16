It Hurts When I Laugh

Come out and laugh until it hurts with some of Canada’s hottest and most talented up and coming comedians. Get ready for an evening full of laughs. Every act could easily headline the show.

September 16 at 7 pm. $20 adv/$25 door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.

FEATURING

– Jam Easy (The Corner Comedy Club)

– Jess Rodrigues (Comedy Bar)

– Katherine Rawlinson (The Stand)

– Luke Lynndale (Salem Comedy Festival)

– Johnny Mostyn (Best Of)

Comedy Nuggets

www.comedynuggets.com