Born in the early 2000s? Grew up in the early 2000s? Love the “it’s gonna be may” memes that roll around the internet during all of April? This show is for you then! We have some of Torontos rising stars coming in HOT dressed as Eminem, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and 50 Cent to name a few. April 18 at 9:30 pm. $10 online, $15 at the door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca

Featuring performances from Torontos hottest comedians including Anjelica Scannura, Sebastiano Fazio, Sima Sepehri, Natalie Norman, Demi Ellis and more.

Hosted by Amanda Custodio.