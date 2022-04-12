Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

It’s Gonna Be May

Apr 12, 2022

It’s Gonna Be May

6 6 people viewed this event.

Born in the early 2000s? Grew up in the early 2000s? Love the “it’s gonna be may” memes that roll around the internet during all of April? This show is for you then! We have some of Torontos rising stars coming in HOT dressed as Eminem, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and 50 Cent to name a few. April 18 at 9:30 pm. $10 online, $15 at the door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca

Featuring performances from Torontos hottest comedians including Anjelica Scannura, Sebastiano Fazio, Sima Sepehri, Natalie Norman, Demi Ellis and more.  
Hosted by Amanda Custodio.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor Street West

Event Price - $10 online, $15 at the door

Date And Time

Mon, Apr 18th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine