Comedians dress up as celebrities from the early 2000s and impersonate them.



Born in the early 2000s? Grew up in the early 2000s? Love the “it’s gonna be may” memes that roll around the internet during all of April? This show is for you then! We have some of Torontos rising stars coming in HOT dressed as Eminem, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and 50 Cent to name a few.

Starring:

Amanda Custodio as Nelly Furtado

Sebastian Fazio as Eminem

Sima Sepehri as Britney Spears

Danton Lamar as 50 Cent

Patrick Russell as OJ Simpson

Sarah Ashby as Patrick Stump

Kari Johnson as Christina Aguilera

Tex Eknes as Justin Timberlake

Demi Ellis as Paris Hilton

and more!