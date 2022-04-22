Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

It’s (gonna be) May

Apr 22, 2022

It’s (gonna be) May

1 1 people viewed this event.

Comedians dress up as celebrities from the early 2000s and impersonate them.
 
Born in the early 2000s? Grew up in the early 2000s? Love the “it’s gonna be may” memes that roll around the internet during all of April? This show is for you then! We have some of Torontos rising stars coming in HOT dressed as Eminem, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and 50 Cent to name a few. 

Starring:

Amanda Custodio as Nelly Furtado

Sebastian Fazio as Eminem

Sima Sepehri as Britney Spears 

Danton Lamar as 50 Cent 

Patrick Russell as OJ Simpson 

Sarah Ashby as Patrick Stump

Kari Johnson as Christina Aguilera

Tex Eknes as Justin Timberlake 

Demi Ellis as Paris Hilton

and more! 

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth Ave

Event Price - $20 online, $25 at door

Date And Time

Sat, May 7th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM
to 11:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine