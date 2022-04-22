- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Comedians dress up as celebrities from the early 2000s and impersonate them.
Born in the early 2000s? Grew up in the early 2000s? Love the “it’s gonna be may” memes that roll around the internet during all of April? This show is for you then! We have some of Torontos rising stars coming in HOT dressed as Eminem, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and 50 Cent to name a few.
Starring:
Amanda Custodio as Nelly Furtado
Sebastian Fazio as Eminem
Sima Sepehri as Britney Spears
Danton Lamar as 50 Cent
Patrick Russell as OJ Simpson
Sarah Ashby as Patrick Stump
Kari Johnson as Christina Aguilera
Tex Eknes as Justin Timberlake
Demi Ellis as Paris Hilton
and more!
Location Address - 154 Danforth Ave
Event Price - $20 online, $25 at door