Comedians dress up as celebrities from the early 2000s and impersonate them.

Born in the early 2000s? Grew up in the early 2000s? Love the “it’s gonna be may” memes that roll around the internet during all of April? This show is for you then! We have some of Toronto’s rising stars coming in HOT dressed as Eminem, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and 50 Cent to name a few.

Starring Amanda Custodio, Sebastian Fazio, Sima Sepehri, Danton Lamar, Patrick Russell, Sarah Ashby, Anna Luo, Kari Johnson, Jameasy Cummings, Tex Eknes, Joey Harlem, and Demi Ellis.

May 7 at 10 pm. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth, third floor. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door so make sure to buy your tickets before the date bc this lineup is HOT.