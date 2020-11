After the release of his debut project ‘Underage Thinking this summer, talented singer and songwriter Jack Mason is back with the release of his brand new single “18”.

This Saturday, Nov 28 at 8:00pm, Join Jack on Instagram Live @JackMasonMusic for a digital concert as he performs “18” for the first time along with fan favourites from the Underage Thinking album. Follow @jackmasonmusic for more details and updates on the event.