JAYU is presenting HRFF+ ‘21!

Judges….raise your scores!

Tune in to see some of the hottest poetic talent battle head to head in the 2nd annual HRFF+ Poetry Slam, hosted by award-winning poet, Desiree Mckenzie. This event will also include a special performance by the winner of our last JAYU SLAMS, Zara Rahman.

Three rounds. Three-minute time limit. $1,000 cash prize for the winner, and $100 to all other poets competing. Who will be crowned the JAYU SLAMS champ?

Presented by JAYU.