JAYU SLAMS

Nov 17, 2021

JAYU is presenting HRFF+ ‘21

Judges….raise your scores!

Tune in to see some of the hottest poetic talent battle head to head in the 2nd annual HRFF+ Poetry Slam, hosted by award-winning poet, Desiree Mckenzie. This event will also include a special performance by the winner of our last JAYU SLAMS, Zara Rahman.

Three rounds. Three-minute time limit.  $1,000 cash prize for the winner, and $100 to all other poets competing. Who will be crowned the JAYU SLAMS champ? 

Presented by JAYU.

Additional Details

Location Address - 350 King West

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Fri, Dec 10th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to 10:30 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Stage

