Jazz Crawl – The TBA Trio

The TD Niagara Jazz Festival presents our Jazz Crawl series, featuring the music of the TBA Trio (Thomas, Brad, Adrian)!

Catch a FREE Jazz Pop-up show with the TD Niagara Jazz Festival from Saturday, July 23rd to Sunday, July 24th! Visit us at one of our many venue partners across Niagara and enjoy live jazz with your outing.

For full list of Jazz Crawl events, visit our website at www.niagarajazzfestival.com