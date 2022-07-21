Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 21, 2022

Jazz Crawl – The TBA Trio

9 9 people viewed this event.

The TD Niagara Jazz Festival presents our Jazz Crawl series, featuring the music of the TBA Trio (Thomas, Brad, Adrian)!

Catch a FREE Jazz Pop-up show with the TD Niagara Jazz Festival from Saturday, July 23rd to Sunday, July 24th! Visit us at one of our many venue partners across Niagara and enjoy live jazz with your outing.

For full list of Jazz Crawl events, visit our website at www.niagarajazzfestival.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 245 King St, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time

Sun, Jul 24th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM

Location

The Irish Harp

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

