Jazz in the Vineyard: The Terry Clarke Trio

Jul 14, 2022

13 13 people viewed this event.

The TD Niagara Jazz Festival presents our Summer Festival’s JAZZ in the VINEYARD, featuring the music of the Terry Clarke Trio!

Join us for this LIVE show on Friday, July 22nd at the Hare Wine Co. (769 Niagara Stone Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON).

Performance starts at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are $69 + HST (Show Only) and $139 + HST (Dinner & Show), and Musicians/Arts Workers/Students SAVE 40% with Promo Code: THEMAWS2022 (use during checkout).

For show information and to purchase tickets online, visit our website at www.niagarajazzfestival.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 769 Niagara Stone Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0

Event Price - 69

Date And Time

Fri, Jul 22nd, 2022 @ 07:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

