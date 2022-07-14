Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Jazz Pic Nic featuring Tia Brazda

Jul 14, 2022

Jazz Pic Nic featuring Tia Brazda

7 7 people viewed this event.

The TD Niagara Jazz Festival presents our Summer Festival’s JAZZ PIC NIC, featuring the music of Tia Brazda!

Join us for this LIVE show on Thursday, July 23rd at The Brown Homestead (1317 Pelham Rd, St. Catharines, ON). Performance starts at 1:00 PM

Tickets are $99 + HST (Lunch & Show). Musicians/Arts Workers/Students SAVE 40% with Promo Code: THEMAWS2022 (use during checkout).

For show information and to purchase tickets online, visit our website at www.niagarajazzfestival.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 1317 Pelham Road, St. Catharines, ON, L2R 6P7

Event Price - 99

Date And Time

Sat, Jul 23rd, 2022 @ 01:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine