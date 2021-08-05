COVID-19

JazzInToronto presents Faith Amour and Eric St. Laurent: Le Duo Returns

Jazz singer Faith Amour and guitarist Eric St. Laurent reunite to give you a beautiful evening of mesmerizing classic jazz,.

Aug 5, 2021

8 8 people viewed this event.

Jazz singer Faith Amour and guitarist Eric St. Laurent reunite to give you a beautiful evening of mesmerizing classic jazz, originals and improvised masterpieces – reminding you of the magic of live music, when you’re ‘in the room.’

Dinner and a Show – presented by the Emmet Ray and JazzInToronto Seating for this show is LIMITED. Reservations are strongly encouraged, walk-ins accepted. Make your reservations at 416-792-4497 or email info@theemmetray.com (Meal purchase is required, $15 cover is included on your final bill.) Closest to the music seating is in twos and threes, bar seating for single individuals. Masks and social distancing protocols are in effect.

Additional Details

Location - The Emmet Ray

Your Email Address - info@theemmetray.com

Venue Address - 924 College St.

Date And Time
2021-08-06 @ 06:00 PM to
2021-08-06 @ 08:00 PM

Location
924 College St., The Emmet Ray

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Location Page

The Emmet Ray

