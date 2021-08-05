JazzInToronto presents Faith Amour and Eric St. Laurent: Le Duo Returns

Jazz singer Faith Amour and guitarist Eric St. Laurent reunite to give you a beautiful evening of mesmerizing classic jazz, originals and improvised masterpieces – reminding you of the magic of live music, when you’re ‘in the room.’

Dinner and a Show – presented by the Emmet Ray and JazzInToronto Seating for this show is LIMITED. Reservations are strongly encouraged, walk-ins accepted. Make your reservations at 416-792-4497 or email info@theemmetray.com (Meal purchase is required, $15 cover is included on your final bill.) Closest to the music seating is in twos and threes, bar seating for single individuals. Masks and social distancing protocols are in effect.