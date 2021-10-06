Jekyll & High: A Sketch Comedy Experiment

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Sober and high shows with Alex Kolanko, Anders Yates, Emily Richardson and others. Oct 17 at 7:30 pm. $20. https://comedybar.ca/shows/jekyll--high?ev=2021-10-177:30.
Sober and high shows with Alex Kolanko, Anders Yates, Emily Richardson and others. Oct 17 at 7:30 pm. $20. https://comedybar.ca/shows/jekyll–high?ev=2021-10-17
7:30 pm- The JEKYLL – The sober* version of our 50 minute sketch show!
9:00 pm – The HIGH – We do the show again but blitzed…
FEATURING:
Alex Kolanko, Anders Yates, Emily Richardson, Kris Siddiqi, Rosh Abdullah, Tom Hearn and Tamara Shevon.
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $20.00 per person
Location ID - 560934