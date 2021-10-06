Jekyll & High: A Sketch Comedy Experiment

Sober and high shows with Alex Kolanko, Anders Yates, Emily Richardson and others. Oct 17 at 7:30 pm. $20. https://comedybar.ca/shows/jekyll–high?ev=2021-10-17

7:30 pm- The JEKYLL – The sober* version of our 50 minute sketch show!

9:00 pm – The HIGH – We do the show again but blitzed…

FEATURING:

Alex Kolanko, Anders Yates, Emily Richardson, Kris Siddiqi, Rosh Abdullah, Tom Hearn and Tamara Shevon.