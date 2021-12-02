Jennie Frederick – The Royal Comedy Theatre

Jennie Frederick is a Licensed Funeral Director, doting mother and some useless schmuck’s hysterical ex-wife. Hailing from Orillia, Ontario Jennie’s unique comedy style has made her an unforgettable presence on the Toronto comedy scene.

Come see Jennie Frederick headline both Friday & Saturday nights this weekend at Toronto’s newest premium venue The Royal Comedy Theatre (December 3rd & 4th 2021).

Tickets $15 plus fees on Eventbrite. There is a Friday show and a Saturday show.

Shows weekly every Thursday, Friday & Saturday.

Stick around after the headliner for our new late night show Late Knights at 11:15 pm (Free for main show ticket holders)

Located at 1051 Bloor Street West (between Ossington & Dufferin)

Doors 9 pm. Show 9:30 pm.