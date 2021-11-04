Jeremy Voltz

Album release party for Weekender.

Everyone attending the album release party MUST be vaccinated and MUST show proof at the door upon entry.

To make this show as safe as possible, the venue is operating at limited capacity with distanced table seating only. We usually love a good dance floor, but for the safety of all, this will be a seated show. Thank you!

Doors at 7:00 pm, Show at 8:00 pm.

In-advance tickets from jeremyvoltzmusic.com/shows:

General Admission: $20

Artist/Arts Worker/Student: $15