Jeremy Voltz

Album release party for Weekender. Everyone attending the album release party MUST be vaccinated and MUST show proof at the door.

Nov 4, 2021

Jeremy Voltz

To make this show as safe as possible, the venue is operating at limited capacity with distanced table seating only. We usually love a good dance floor, but for the safety of all, this will be a seated show. Thank you!

Doors at 7:00 pm, Show at 8:00 pm.

In-advance tickets from jeremyvoltzmusic.com/shows:

General Admission: $20
Artist/Arts Worker/Student: $15

Location Address - west of Pacific, Toronto, Ontario M6P 1Z3

Thu, Nov 11th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to

3030 Dundas West

Concert or Performance

Music
 
 

NOW Magazine