Jessie Gosling & Cameron Summers @ The “Beyond B-Side” Open Mic

NOW WITHOUT COVER!

7PM In-Person Signup // 8PM FEATURE ACT: Jessie Gosling & Cameron Summers

9PM-MIDNIGHT–OPEN MIC PERFORMERS INCUDING:

9PM Adam Golding

MIDNIGHT: CHAOS JAM

Host: Adam Golding

Sound: Pavlus Cassian

Venue: TheMix669.com

** ALL GENRES WELCOME **

** COMEDY, POLITICS, & SPOKEN-WORD WELCOME **

NO POLYPHOBIA, CLASSISM, RACISM, SEXISM, HOMOPHOBIA, BIPHOBIA, TRANSPHOBIA, QUEERPHOBIA, BULLSHIT, LIES, OR INSINCERITY

[TIP YOUR SERVERS, TIP YOUR FEATURE PERFORMERS WITH CASH, TIP YOUR HOST VIA EVENTBRITE]