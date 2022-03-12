For those of you who can’t celebrate St Patricks day on March 17th or just really love Traditional Irish Music, then you will want to head to the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave) on Friday March 18th! This will be a really fun night of music and what we are calling a St Patrick’s Hangover with Jig Street!

Jig Street is a Celtic duo revamping traditional Irish music and adding their own originals and crowd favourites to the mix. The band was formed in NYC in 2017 and have since played in various settings all around the USA and now Toronto. Zac Messick plays the Celtic bouzouki and guitar while Claire holds down the cajon, melodica, penny whistle, and main vocals.

Come Celebrate the Music and the party of St Patrick’s Day one day later at the Linsmore with Jig Street! The show starts at 9pm, there will be a $5 cover charge at the door!