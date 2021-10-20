- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Rocking nine-piece jive jazz band playing old and new swing tunes with vocalist Johnny Mac. Nov 7, 3-6 pm. SmokeShowBBQand.
Rocking nine-piece jive jazz band playing old and new swing tunes with vocalist Johnny Mac. Nov 7, 3-6 pm. SmokeShowBBQand Brew, 744 Mt Pleasant. https://smokeshowbbqandbrew.com
The JiveBombers play at SmokeShow the first Sunday of every month.
Location Address - 744 Mt Pleasant Road, Toronto
Event Price - Donations to music appreciation bucket