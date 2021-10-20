Halloween

JiveBombers

Oct 20, 2021

Rocking nine-piece jive jazz band playing old and new swing tunes with vocalist Johnny Mac. Nov 7, 3-6 pm. SmokeShowBBQand Brew, 744 Mt Pleasant. https://smokeshowbbqandbrew.com

The JiveBombers play at SmokeShow the first Sunday of every month.

Additional Details

Location Address - 744 Mt Pleasant Road, Toronto

Event Price - Donations to music appreciation bucket

Date And Time
Sun, Nov 7th, 2021 @ 03:00 PM
to 06:00 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

