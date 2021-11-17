The JNT Comedy Tour features fan favourites Andrew Packer, Che Durena, and Jacob Balshin. With credits including Just For Laughs, Comedy Network, and Herb, audiences will be treated to a dynamic evening of comedy spotlighting the complimentary styles and unique perspectives of these three stand-up comedians. With hilarious personal stories, a touch of cannabis culture, and a bit of musical comedy, the JNT Comedy Tour has something for everyone. Dec 10 at 10 pm, $25 adv, $28 door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.