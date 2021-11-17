Readers' Choice 2021

JNT Comedy Tour

Nov 17, 2021

10 10 people viewed this event.

The JNT Comedy Tour features fan favourites Andrew Packer, Che Durena, and Jacob Balshin. With credits including Just For Laughs, Comedy Network, and Herb, audiences will be treated to a dynamic evening of comedy spotlighting the complimentary styles and unique perspectives of these three stand-up comedians. With hilarious personal stories, a touch of cannabis culture, and a bit of musical comedy, the JNT Comedy Tour has something for everyone. Dec 10 at 10 pm, $25 adv, $28 door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $25+tax online, $28+tax at the door

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time
Fri, Dec 10th, 2021 @ 10:00 PM
to

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

