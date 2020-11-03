Welcome to the performance of a form of street dance as spectacular as it is fascinating: the battle. Online event in the Yoop eSpace, live from Place des Arts. Nov 15 at 7 pm. Tickets from$15. https://yoop.app/events/JoatBattle/5587

Well versed street dancers meet in a supercharged atmosphere of exchange, confrontation and adrenaline. Hosted by an MC, powered by a DJ, and adjudicated by a jury, the battle consists of a series of competitions of solo dance, improvised according to strict guidelines.

Danse Danse has teamed up with Jack Of All Trades (JOAT), the Montreal-based international street dance platform run by Handy “MonstaPop” Yacinthe, to offer you a high-level battle: eight dancers from Quebec and Canada, a local DJ, an international jury in virtual attendance, and a very lively MC.

This 6th edition of the JOAT Battle is an original concept of Jack Of All Trades.

Presented by Danse Danse, in collaboration with Harbourfront Centre, DanceHouse, and the National Arts Centre.

Three large screens installed in front of the dancers will project images of audience members reacting to the battle live and in real time.

With DJ Shash’U (Montreal), MC Etienne Lou (Montreal), Dancers Phoenix Bright Light (Montreal), Ignite (Montreal), Squidjit (Vancouver), BopnGeek (Vancouver), Grimlock (Montreal), J. Style (Montreal), Abnormal (Montreal), Rawss (Montréal).

Jury Slim Boogie (Los Angeles), SonYa (Paris), Gucchon (Osaka).