Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

John Fraser Findlay

Feb 14, 2022

John Fraser Findlay

9 9 people viewed this event.

Southern Soul, funk and swamp music.

Juno nominated singer/songwriter John Fraser Findlay has worked with pop, jazz & blues luminaries including: Jackie Richardson, Mike Murley, Molly Johnson, Robi Botos, George Whitty, Barbra Lica, Will Lee, Keith Carlock,Marc Jordan, Carol Welsman, Matt “Guitar” Murphy,  Katrina and the Waves , Carlos Del Junco, Colin Linden, Georgie Fame, Snooky Prior, Rita Chirarelli, Jani Lauzon,  Sylvia Tyson and Cindy Church.

Playing blues & jazz festivals across Canada in these awesome Toronto’s bands: Oakland Stroke (Tower of Power), Pretzel Logic (Steely Dan) and Dixie Chicken (Little Feat) & The Johnny Max Band.

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth Ave Toronto, ON, Canada M4K1N1

Event Price - 10 $

Date And Time

Sat, Mar 5th, 2022 @ 04:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music
 
Watch video
 

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine