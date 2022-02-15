Southern Soul, funk and swamp music.

Juno nominated singer/songwriter John Fraser Findlay has worked with pop, jazz & blues luminaries including: Jackie Richardson, Mike Murley, Molly Johnson, Robi Botos, George Whitty, Barbra Lica, Will Lee, Keith Carlock,Marc Jordan, Carol Welsman, Matt “Guitar” Murphy, Katrina and the Waves , Carlos Del Junco, Colin Linden, Georgie Fame, Snooky Prior, Rita Chirarelli, Jani Lauzon, Sylvia Tyson and Cindy Church.

Playing blues & jazz festivals across Canada in these awesome Toronto’s bands: Oakland Stroke (Tower of Power), Pretzel Logic (Steely Dan) and Dixie Chicken (Little Feat) & The Johnny Max Band.