John Mostyn: Scottish C*nt

John Mostyn records his debut EP as part of a series presented by Cottage Comedy Digital. November 29 at 9:30 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca.

Since moving to Canada, John has quickly established himself as one of the countries top up and coming comedians, performing all over the country, and has appeared at JFL42, Cottage Comedy Festival, Toronto Sketchfest, Montreal Sketchfest and much more! One of the most unique and original voices in Canadian comedy right now, this show is not to be missed!