Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

John Mostyn: Scottish C*nt

Nov 11, 2021

John Mostyn: Scottish C*nt

9 9 people viewed this event.

John Mostyn records his debut EP as part of a series presented by Cottage Comedy Digital.  November 29 at 9:30 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca.

Since moving to Canada, John has quickly established himself as one of the countries top up and coming comedians, performing all over the country, and has appeared at JFL42, Cottage Comedy Festival, Toronto Sketchfest, Montreal Sketchfest and much more!  One of the most unique and original voices in Canadian comedy right now, this show is not to be missed!

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time
Mon, Nov 29th, 2021 @ 09:30 PM
to

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine