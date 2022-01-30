RIALTO will premiere Friday March 11th, 2022 at PARADISE in Toronto. Part of the oracular multiplatform project (album/book/podcast/show) by multidisciplinary artist John Southworth, RIALTO will be both a film and concert, with film segments interspersed by live performance. Both the film and songs will reference the book’s account of an Uber driver’s hallucinatory quest to deliver a film reel to a secluded movie house.

DOORS @ 7pm; SHOW STARTS @ 8pm.

Directed by Southworth with cinematography by Matthew Maaskant, live performances will feature Venuti String Quartet (arrangements by Andrew Downing) and singers John Southworth, Robin Dann, Felicity Williams, Ryan Driver, Thom Gill with special guests.

http://www.rialtoreel.com

“As weird as it is wonderful. You have to invent a new genre for this.” – Der Speigel

“Oh my god what a beautiful, beautiful thing this is…Rialto!” – Canadian author Miriam Toews