Theatre Orangeville presents an outdoor one-person about the life of Josiah Henson. A mix of drama, dance and movement to.

Aug 23, 2021

Theatre Orangeville presents an outdoor one-person about the life of Josiah Henson. A mix of drama, dance and movement to reveal the first chapter of Josiah Henson’s life from slavery to freedom. Written and directed by Charles Robertson, starring Cassel Miles. Sep 8-19. $70 for a pod of 2 seats. Mount Alverno, 20706 Heart Lake Rd, Caledon Village. http://www.theatreorangeville.ca

Additional Details

Event Price - $70 for a pod of 2 seats.

Your Email Address - tavery@theatreorangeville.ca

Venue Address - 20706 Heart Lake Rd,

Date And Time
2021-09-08 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-09-19

Location
20706 Heart Lake Rd,, 20706 Heart Lake Rd,

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Stage

Event Tags

