Theatre Orangeville presents an outdoor one-person about the life of Josiah Henson. A mix of drama, dance and movement to reveal the first chapter of Josiah Henson’s life from slavery to freedom. Written and directed by Charles Robertson, starring Cassel Miles. Sep 8-19. $70 for a pod of 2 seats. Mount Alverno, 20706 Heart Lake Rd, Caledon Village. http://www.theatreorangeville.ca