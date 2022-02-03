Junction City Wrestling – Space Odyssey

Junction City Wrestling returns to 3030 Dundas West on Sunday, March 27th, 2022 at 3 pm for a “Space Odyssey,” featuring Space Monkey!

It’s classic entertainment for the whole family! It features an entertaining cast of characters with extraordinary athleticism. Whether you grew up loving wrestling or have never watched it, Junction City appeals to anyone looking for an entertaining experience. While other professional wrestling options may be less than suitable for young children, parents can rest assured that this is a truly all-ages event.

Tickets are available now at http://junctioncitywrestling.com/tickets See you in the Junction!

As of this writing, proof of vaccination will be required for entry into the venue. Masks must be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.

Tickets are fully refundable until used for entry to the event.

Contact info@junctioncitywrestling.com with any further questions or concerns.

Visit junctioncitywrestling.com for more!