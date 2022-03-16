Hosted by The Industry Entertainment

The Industry Entertainment brings you Jungle vs Disco. A themed event that will take you into two different worlds within the same space. Ten top-of-the-line DJs playing jungle house, disco house, tech house, jungle tech and disco tech. Guests are encouraged to dress as per the themes to make this experience really come to life.

General Info

Date: March 26, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM to 4:30 AM

Location: TBA (48 Hours Before)

19+ Event

Event Line Up

JUNGLE ROOM

Poor Richie b2b Bastian

Kori Hall

Maddmon

Quim

Anthony J

DISCO ROOM

Non

Justin Woon

Damber

Jacob Hooge

Refund Policy: 7 Days Before Event