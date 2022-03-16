Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Jungle vs Disco

Mar 16, 2022

Jungle vs Disco

11 11 people viewed this event.

Hosted by The Industry Entertainment
The Industry Entertainment brings you Jungle vs Disco. A themed event that will take you into two different worlds within the same space. Ten top-of-the-line DJs playing jungle house, disco house, tech house, jungle tech and disco tech. Guests are encouraged to dress as per the themes to make this experience really come to life.

General Info 

Date: March 26, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM to 4:30 AM

Location: TBA (48 Hours Before)

19+ Event

Event Line Up

JUNGLE ROOM

Poor Richie b2b Bastian
Kori Hall
Maddmon
Quim
Anthony J

DISCO ROOM

Non
Justin Woon
Damber
Jacob Hooge

Refund Policy: 7 Days Before Event

Additional Details

Location Address - Toronto

Event Price - $27.50

Date And Time

Sat, Mar 26th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM
to Sun, Mar 27th, 2022 @ 04:30 AM

Location

Secret Location

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine