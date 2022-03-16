- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Hosted by The Industry Entertainment
The Industry Entertainment brings you Jungle vs Disco. A themed event that will take you into two different worlds within the same space. Ten top-of-the-line DJs playing jungle house, disco house, tech house, jungle tech and disco tech. Guests are encouraged to dress as per the themes to make this experience really come to life.
General Info
Date: March 26, 2022
Time: 10:00 PM to 4:30 AM
Location: TBA (48 Hours Before)
19+ Event
Event Line Up
JUNGLE ROOM
Poor Richie b2b Bastian
Kori Hall
Maddmon
Quim
Anthony J
DISCO ROOM
Non
Justin Woon
Damber
Jacob Hooge
Refund Policy: 7 Days Before Event
Location Address - Toronto
Event Price - $27.50