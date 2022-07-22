JUNNY: The “blanc” Tour

All-ages concert. September 14 at 7 pm. $50 and up. Opera House, 735 Queen East. ticketweb.ca

Coined a ‘genius singer-songwriter’, JUNNY is making his mark as an emerging star in the global music scene. The Korean-Canadian debuted in 2017 with his first EP, Monochrome. Since then, he has gained a strong following for his musical abilities across all areas of composing, writing, and performing, making him one of the most sought-after talents in the industry. Notably, JUNNY caught the eye of BTS’ Jungkook, who expressed his love for the artist by covering his track, “By My Side”. JUNNY has also received love calls from top artists, composing for the likes of IU, EXO, JAY B, and more. His recent release, “Color Me” featuring CHUNG HA, is yet another testament to his collaborative ingenuity. Now, JUNNY continues making strides as an artist, revealing his distinct musical color through his own releases and covers. The artist is set to expand his discography with his upcoming full-length album blanc.