Shelley Hamilton – Nova Scotia Kitchen Party

The Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave) loves bringing in talented Original artists for shows! We can’t wait to welcome back one of our very favourites, Shelley Hamilton as she presents a Nova Scotia Kitchen Party hosted by Blood Harmony w special guests on Thursday December 2.

The Juno Award winner played one of our last shows at the Linsmore Tavern and blew everyone away with her incredible voice and beautiful songs! That night was so special, that we really wanted to bring her back as soon as we could. Music fans, come check out this incredible and unique Country/Soul band, there’s no cover, the show starts at 8 pm.

A Black Canadian woman breaking out into the new country scene? Not the norm, but she feels her time has come. An award winning artist (JUNO, ANSMA) SHE is as well working to acknowledge and preserve her history through music and song with the group “the Afro Métis Nation“ and their album “Constitution” released in 2019 (https://theafrometisnation.bandcamp.com/releases) that includes Canada‘s former poet Laureate George Elliot Clarke and Canadian folk icon Chris White among others.(http://afrometis.ca/the-project/)

SHE decided to try her own spin on the Drake tune “Hold In We’re Going Home,”revamping it into a country/dance hall version sung from a female perspective with Stella Panacci. With musicians Ben Healey & Tim Bovaconti, the vision was born. “Hold On We’re Going Home” with video by Justin Carter, was released fall 2018, followed up with the album SHELLA with musical artist & writer Stella Panacci (shellamusic.ca ). Their video “Emily” was released spring 2019, followed with the song “Settle”, performed by Shelley for CTV Morning Live in May 2019.

With the eclectic musical roots SHE had growing up in Nova Scotia, – from Anne Murray and “Sing Along Jubilee” to Joni Mitchell, Freddy Fender & the occasional kitchen party, her music gives tribute to her roots by writing and collaborating in this vein, and is truly excited to develop her own unique style in a genre that is now expanding to allow her to be a new face and voice in the genre.