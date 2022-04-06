Readers' Choice 2021

JUNO Songwriters’ Circle

Apr 6, 2022

JUNO Songwriters’ Circle Presented by SOCAN and FACTOR in association with Music Publishers Canada is an evening of intimate conversations and stripped-down performances with some of Canada’s top songwriters and 2022 JUNO nominees. Hear personal stories and anecdotes behind some of your favourite songs.

May 11 at 8 pm. $29.50. Massey Hall, 178 Victoria. masseyhall.com

Location Address - 178 Victoria, Toronto, Ontario M5B 1T7

Event Price - $29.50 + fees + taxes

Date And Time

Wed, May 11th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Location

Massey Hall

