JUNO Songwriters’ Circle Presented by SOCAN and FACTOR in association with Music Publishers Canada is an evening of intimate conversations and stripped-down performances with some of Canada’s top songwriters and 2022 JUNO nominees. Hear personal stories and anecdotes behind some of your favourite songs.
May 11 at 8 pm. $29.50. Massey Hall, 178 Victoria. masseyhall.com
