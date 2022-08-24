Just Joshin’ – August edition

- News
Bringing you the best of Toronto’s up-and-coming comedy acts every month at the TO Lounge
Get ready to laugh, cringe, smile, and do it all again — it’s another round of Just Joshin’! This month we have another great line-up of comedians ….
Hosted by Josh Mover
Performances by:
Krissia Valiente
Edworld B. Kim
Ben Bayfield
Hilary Henderson
Jay Freeborn
Headliner:
Quinn C Martin
Tickets: You can donate online here, or pay what you can at the door. We will also pass the bucket around at the venue and collect cash and coin.
Location: TO Lounge – 1384 Queen West, Toronto, ON
Doors open at 8:30 pm
Show starts at exactly 9 – ish pm
Location Address - 1384 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6K 1L7
Event Price - Donation show - Pay What You Can