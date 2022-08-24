Just Joshin’ – August edition

Bringing you the best of Toronto’s up-and-coming comedy acts every month at the TO Lounge

Get ready to laugh, cringe, smile, and do it all again — it’s another round of Just Joshin’! This month we have another great line-up of comedians ….

Hosted by Josh Mover

Performances by:

Krissia Valiente

Edworld B. Kim

Ben Bayfield

Hilary Henderson

Jay Freeborn

Headliner:

Quinn C Martin

Tickets: You can donate online here, or pay what you can at the door. We will also pass the bucket around at the venue and collect cash and coin.

Location: TO Lounge – 1384 Queen West, Toronto, ON

Doors open at 8:30 pm

Show starts at exactly 9 – ish pm