Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Just Joshin’ – August edition

Aug 24, 2022

Just Joshin’ – August edition

14 14 people viewed this event.

Bringing you the best of Toronto’s up-and-coming comedy acts every month at the TO Lounge

Get ready to laugh, cringe, smile, and do it all again — it’s another round of Just Joshin’! This month we have another great line-up of comedians ….

Hosted by Josh Mover

Performances by:
Krissia Valiente
Edworld B. Kim
Ben Bayfield
Hilary Henderson
Jay Freeborn

Headliner:
Quinn C Martin

Tickets: You can donate online here, or pay what you can at the door. We will also pass the bucket around at the venue and collect cash and coin.

Location: TO Lounge – 1384 Queen West, Toronto, ON

Doors open at 8:30 pm
Show starts at exactly 9 – ish pm

Additional Details

Location Address - 1384 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6K 1L7

Event Price - Donation show - Pay What You Can

Date And Time

Sat, Aug 27th, 2022 @ 08:30 PM
to 10:30 PM

Location

TO. Lounge

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine