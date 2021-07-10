“Just Pervs” at Toronto Fringe 2021 On-Demand Series

Perverted Assemblages Collective and Rose Coloured Theatre Present: “Just Pervs” by Reid Millar.

Synopsis:

Just Pervs centres around a group of girls who form a union of “pervs” within their high school. As they come of age, they drift apart until the death of a friend forces them back together to deal with questions of grief, liberation, and female sexuality. Based on the short story by Jess Taylor.

You can watch “Just Pervs” at the Toronto Fringe 2021 On-Demand Series streaming online from July 21st-31st.

HOW TO ENJOY FRINGE ON-DEMAND:

A series of pre-recorded shows that you can stream at your leisure. $5 Membership fee then Pay What You Can to shows as you go.

1) Login to or create an account for our website at fringetoronto.com/user

2) Once you are logged in, purchase a $5 Membership

3) If it’s before July 21, you may browse all listings and plan your festival. All tickets are PWYC but there is a recommended donation of $13 per show

4) During the 11 days of the festival (July 21-31), stream content directly on the show pages

Just Pervs Fringe Page: https://fringetoronto.com/digital-fringe/show/just-pervs

Cast and Crew:

Written by Reid Millar

Directed by Giulia Pittiglio and Davinder Malhi

Starring Sanskruti Marathe, Cassandra Henry, Jahnelle Jones, and Millie Herridge

Dramaturgy by Romi Schraiter

Sound and Poster by Anaiah LeBreton

Edited by Davinder Malhi, Giulia Pittiglio, and Betty Wang

Stage Management by Reid Millar

Produced by Perverted Assemblages and Rose Coloured Theatre

Based on the short story “Just Pervs” by Jess Taylor (Book*hug Press)

Toronto Fringe is online this year so you can watch #FringeWhereYouAre anywhere at any time!