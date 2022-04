Stand-up showcase featuring some of Toronto’s very best stand-up comedians.

April 23 at 10:30 pm. Tickets $30. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth Ave.

HOST

Himansu Patel

FEATURING

Hershawn Arora

Gigi Klein

Luke Lynndale

Drew Behn

HEADLINER

Anthony Engelbrecht

Refund Policy: 7 Days before the Event