Kamikaze Komedy

This stand-up comedy show will feature some of Toronto’s very best and absolute worst stand-up comedians. Come and watch them kill, crash and burn, or rise to new heights! It’s a show filled with unpredictability and hilarity.
Host
– Luke Lynndale
Lineup
– Visakh J Nair
– Doug Johnson
– Josh Enfeld
– Tobi Solebo
– Colleen Johnson
– Ben Bayfield
– Marwan Mouneimne
– Edworld Kim
SOCAP COMEDY LOCATION
SoCap Comedy is located at 154 Danforth Ave, east of Broadview Ave (Broadview subway station).
August 22 at 9:30 pm. $5. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth. eventbrite.ca
Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Event Price - $5