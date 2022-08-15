Readers' Choice 2021

Kamikaze Komedy

Aug 15, 2022

This stand-up comedy show will feature some of Toronto’s very best and absolute worst stand-up comedians. Come and watch them kill, crash and burn, or rise to new heights! It’s a show filled with unpredictability and hilarity.

Host
– Luke Lynndale

Lineup
– Visakh J Nair
– Doug Johnson
– Josh Enfeld
– Tobi Solebo
– Colleen Johnson
– Ben Bayfield
– Marwan Mouneimne
– Edworld Kim

SOCAP COMEDY LOCATION
SoCap Comedy is located at 154 Danforth Ave, east of Broadview Ave (Broadview subway station).

August 22 at 9:30 pm. $5. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth. eventbrite.ca

Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Event Price - $5

Mon, Aug 22nd, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy

