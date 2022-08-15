Kamikaze Komedy

This stand-up comedy show will feature some of Toronto’s very best and absolute worst stand-up comedians. Come and watch them kill, crash and burn, or rise to new heights! It’s a show filled with unpredictability and hilarity.

Host

– Luke Lynndale

Lineup

– Visakh J Nair

– Doug Johnson

– Josh Enfeld

– Tobi Solebo

– Colleen Johnson

– Ben Bayfield

– Marwan Mouneimne

– Edworld Kim

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

SOCAP COMEDY LOCATION

SoCap Comedy is located at 154 Danforth Ave, east of Broadview Ave (Broadview subway station).

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

August 22 at 9:30 pm. $5. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth. eventbrite.ca