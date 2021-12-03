Readers' Choice 2021

Dec 3, 2021

Kamikaze Komedy! will feature some of Toronto’s very best and absolute worst stand-up comedians. Come and watch them kill, crash and burn, or rise to new heights!

Hosted by: Himansu Patel

Lineup:
– Kelly Zemnickis
– Linda Camacho
– Luke Lynndale
– Crystal Morrency
– Karthik Sivakumar
– Jordan Foisy
– Ashwyn Singh
– Habin Siam
– Derek Adams
– Donald Trump

TICKETS: $5

THE SOCIAL CAPITAL THEATRE LOCATION
The Social Capital Theatre is located at 154 Danforth Ave, east of Broadview Ave (Broadview subway station).

PARKING
There is street parking along Danforth Avenue, as well as a Green P parking lot located one block north. To access the Green P parking lot, drive north on Broadview Avenue to Erindale, then turn right.

COVID 19 PROCEDURES
– All protocols followed.
– The Government of Ontario requires legitimate proof of double vaccination to be shown upon entry, you will need to show this proof if you are attending the show.

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Event Price - $5

Location ID - 562969

Date And Time

Mon, Dec 6th, 2021 @ 8:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

