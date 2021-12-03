- News
Kamikaze Komedy! will feature some of Toronto’s very best and absolute worst stand-up comedians. Come and watch them kill, crash and burn, or rise to new heights!
Hosted by: Himansu Patel
Lineup:
– Kelly Zemnickis
– Linda Camacho
– Luke Lynndale
– Crystal Morrency
– Karthik Sivakumar
– Jordan Foisy
– Ashwyn Singh
– Habin Siam
– Derek Adams
– Donald Trump
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
TICKETS: $5
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
THE SOCIAL CAPITAL THEATRE LOCATION
The Social Capital Theatre is located at 154 Danforth Ave, east of Broadview Ave (Broadview subway station).
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
PARKING
There is street parking along Danforth Avenue, as well as a Green P parking lot located one block north. To access the Green P parking lot, drive north on Broadview Avenue to Erindale, then turn right.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
COVID 19 PROCEDURES
– All protocols followed.
– The Government of Ontario requires legitimate proof of double vaccination to be shown upon entry, you will need to show this proof if you are attending the show.
Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Event Price - $5
Location ID - 562969