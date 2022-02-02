Kamikaze Komedy! will feature some of Toronto’s very best and absolute worst stand-up comedians. Come and watch them kill, crash and burn, or rise to new heights!

It’s a show filled with unpredictability and hilarity.

Hosted by: Luke Lynndale

Lineup:

Brian MacMillan, Dan Donnely, Gigi Klein, Silvi Santoso, Mark Korakianitis, Ronald Hae, Peter Saran, Bonez Poley, Jessie Olsen and Kevin Christopher.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

TICKETS: $5

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

THE SOCIAL CAPITAL THEATRE LOCATION

The Social Capital Theatre is located at 154 Danforth Ave, east of Broadview Ave (Broadview subway station).

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

PARKING

There is street parking along Danforth Avenue, as well as a Green P parking lot located one block north. To access the Green P parking lot, drive north on Broadview Avenue to Erindale, then turn right.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

COVID 19 PROCEDURES

– All protocols followed.

– The Government of Ontario requires legitimate proof of double vaccination to be shown upon entry, you will need to show this proof if you are attending the show.