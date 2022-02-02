Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Kamikaze Komedy

Feb 1, 2022

Kamikaze Komedy

6 6 people viewed this event.

Kamikaze Komedy! will feature some of Toronto’s very best and absolute worst stand-up comedians. Come and watch them kill, crash and burn, or rise to new heights!

It’s a show filled with unpredictability and hilarity.

Hosted by: Luke Lynndale

Lineup:
Brian MacMillan, Dan Donnely, Gigi Klein, Silvi Santoso, Mark Korakianitis, Ronald Hae, Peter Saran, Bonez Poley, Jessie Olsen and Kevin Christopher.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
TICKETS: $5

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
THE SOCIAL CAPITAL THEATRE LOCATION

The Social Capital Theatre is located at 154 Danforth Ave, east of Broadview Ave (Broadview subway station).

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
PARKING

There is street parking along Danforth Avenue, as well as a Green P parking lot located one block north. To access the Green P parking lot, drive north on Broadview Avenue to Erindale, then turn right.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
COVID 19 PROCEDURES

– All protocols followed.
– The Government of Ontario requires legitimate proof of double vaccination to be shown upon entry, you will need to show this proof if you are attending the show.

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth Ave 2nd floor, Toronto, ON M4K 1N1

Event Price - $5

Date And Time

Mon, Feb 14th, 2022 @ 8:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine