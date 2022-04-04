Kamikaze Komedy

This stand-up comedy show will feature some of Toronto’s very best and absolute worst stand-up comedians. Come and watch them kill, crash and burn, or rise to new heights! It’s a show filled with unpredictability and hilarity.

Host:

– Luke Lynndale

Lineup:

– Manny Mangat

– Thomas Jones

– Himansu Patel

– Chrissy Sharma

– Justen Williams

– Ryan Sim

– Haris Nadeem

– Winny Clarke

– Phil Koo

– Suzy Park

TICKETS: $5

THE SOCIAL CAPITAL THEATRE LOCATION

The Social Capital Theatre is located at 154 Danforth Ave, east of Broadview Ave (Broadview subway station).