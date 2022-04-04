Readers' Choice 2021

Kamikaze Komedy

Apr 4, 2022

Kamikaze Komedy

This stand-up comedy show will feature some of Toronto’s very best and absolute worst stand-up comedians. Come and watch them kill, crash and burn, or rise to new heights! It’s a show filled with unpredictability and hilarity.

Host:
– Luke Lynndale

Lineup:
– Manny Mangat
– Thomas Jones
– Himansu Patel
– Chrissy Sharma
– Justen Williams
– Ryan Sim
– Haris Nadeem
– Winny Clarke
– Phil Koo
– Suzy Park

TICKETS: $5

THE SOCIAL CAPITAL THEATRE LOCATION
The Social Capital Theatre is located at 154 Danforth Ave, east of Broadview Ave (Broadview subway station).

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Event Price - $5

Date And Time

Mon, Apr 11th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM
to 10:30 PM

