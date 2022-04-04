Kamikaze Komedy

- News
This stand-up comedy show will feature some of Toronto’s very best and absolute worst stand-up comedians. Come and watch them kill, crash and burn, or rise to new heights! It’s a show filled with unpredictability and hilarity.
Host:
– Luke Lynndale
Lineup:
– Manny Mangat
– Thomas Jones
– Himansu Patel
– Chrissy Sharma
– Justen Williams
– Ryan Sim
– Haris Nadeem
– Winny Clarke
– Phil Koo
– Suzy Park
TICKETS: $5
THE SOCIAL CAPITAL THEATRE LOCATION
The Social Capital Theatre is located at 154 Danforth Ave, east of Broadview Ave (Broadview subway station).
Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Event Price - $5
Location ID - 562969