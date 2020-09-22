Kannamma-A concert of Thanksgiving

From Bach to the Beatles, from visual arts to dance to drumming to singing – the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir’s online concert of thanksgiving brings together an amazing group of artists in a program of choral music and more that evocatively expresses gratitude.

Enjoy songs of thanks, gratitude and love, spanning several centuries, multiple genres and disciplines that cross cultures. This hopeful feast for the senses will range from European classical to jazz to pop to South Indian Carnatic music, to refreshing original compositions, complemented by visual arts and dance performance. Conducted by Simon Rivard with guest curator Suba Sankaran. 8 pm.

Free to view online. Please donate in support of TMC online programming during the pandemic. https://www.tmchoir.org/202021-season/kannamma/