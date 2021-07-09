COVID-19

Kelly & Des Record An Album

While everyone was trapped at home, Kelly Zemnickis (host at Laugh Riot Grrrl Festival, F Comedy Club) and Desirée Walsh.

Jul 9, 2021

While everyone was trapped at home, Kelly Zemnickis (host at Laugh Riot Grrrl Festival, F Comedy Club) and Desirée Walsh (AltDot Comedy Lounge, Laugh Riot Grrrl Festival) were making people laugh around the world on Zoom. Now they’re going to perform their best material in the comfort of your own home!

Sat, July 17th, 8pm – with Dana Whissen hosting!
Sun, July 18th, 8pm – with Ben Hermann hosting!

Date And Time
2021-07-17 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-07-18 @ 09:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

