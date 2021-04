Release party for the single Let’s Turn The World Around, his first single from the Debwewin album project. Streaming on Facebook Live, Kenny will be playing a few tunes, answering questions, talking about reconciliation and much more. April 30 from 7-8 pm. https://www.facebook.com/events/1432878857061789

Pre-save “Let’s Turn The World Around” on Spotify.Â

http://kennykirkwood.com.