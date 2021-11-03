11 hours of music from 11 musicians on November 11, in honor of Remembrance Day. We will pass the hat for donations throughout the day, and all proceeds will go to Guitar for Vets Canada. They are a non profit organization that uses music to help vets and armed forces personnel deal with their PTSD and other disabilities.

This event is happening at 3 different venues, for a total of 33 musicians performing in honour of our armed forces. The venues are TacoTaco (319 Augusta Ave), Film Cafe (230 Augusta Ave), and Senso (730 St Clair Ave W). Music will start at 1 pm and goes straight till midnight at all 3 venues.

Military personnel and veterans will receive discounts and food and drinks at the participating venues.

Donations will be accepted during the event via cash, or online using the Eventbrite link here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kensington-remembers-donations-to-guitars-for-vets-canada-tickets-204246947117

TacoTaco

319 Augusta Ave

Film Cafe

230 Augusta Ave

Senso Restaurant and Bar

730 St Clair Ave W