Kensington’s Got Talent – A Speakeasy Musician Showcase

Live music with five of Toronto’s most talented up and coming musicians performing. Taco Taco, 319 Augusta. $10.

7pm – James Flanagan

7:45pm – Midnight Juice Bar

8:30pm – David Daniel

9:15 – Claudia Quinterro

10pm – Gonzalo Patino

In the spirit of networking and making new friends, we will have name tags for everyone so that you can easily introduce yourself to others. Everyone is welcomed and we will make our best effort to introduce you to people.

Here is the Eventbrite link to purchase your ticket. It’s just $10 so you can choose to support individual performers, or you can support the event itself.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kensingtons-got-talent-a-speakeasy-musician-showcase-tickets-187148916447

The music will be amazing, and the vibes will be even better. Hope to see you there!