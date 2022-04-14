Kensington’s Got Talent

Five local musicians perform, and you get to choose the winner!

Come join us for a fun evening of live music and good times. We have 5 very talented local musicians to perform for you, and you get to vote on the winner!

Each musician will perform 3 songs, and at the end of it you can vote on your 2 favorite performers. The two finalists will then perform one last song each, and the winner will be determined by audience applause.

It’s going to be a fun night, so come and hang out with us. Everyone’s really friendly so you can come alone or with friends, either way it’ll be great.

April 22 at 8 pm. It’s just $12 in advance, and $16 at the door. Best of all, 100% of the ticket sales will go to the performers.

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kensingtons-got-talent-they-perform-you-pick-the-winner-tickets-321350095787

Your contestants this week are:

Nate Ahmad

Junior Anane

Mariline Buvat

Pat Power

Benji Crane