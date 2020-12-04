NOW MagazineAll EventsKindred Spirits Orchestra

Kindred Spirits Orchestra

Kindred Spirits Orchestra

by
101 101 people viewed this event.

Under the direction of Maestro Kristian Alexander, the Kindred Spirits Orchestra will present a night of evocative music, streamed live from the SMSV Cultural Centre in Markham, Ontario. Dec 12 at 8 pm.

Influenced by mysticism and transcendence, acclaimed pianist Greg Vandikas will masterfully tackle Scriabin’s introspective Concerto for piano in the “bright blue” key of F-sharp. Rounding out the program is Wagner’s classical, youthful and solely completed symphony: Symphony in C major.

The concert will be approximately one-hour long without intermission. There will be an on-stage discussion with pianist Gregory Vandikas and composer Michael Berec.

Watch this concert from the comfort of your own home. To book your private access weblink, visit https://ksorchestra.ca/2020-21-season

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-12-12 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-12-12 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.