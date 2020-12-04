Under the direction of Maestro Kristian Alexander, the Kindred Spirits Orchestra will present a night of evocative music, streamed live from the SMSV Cultural Centre in Markham, Ontario. Dec 12 at 8 pm.

Influenced by mysticism and transcendence, acclaimed pianist Greg Vandikas will masterfully tackle Scriabin’s introspective Concerto for piano in the “bright blue” key of F-sharp. Rounding out the program is Wagner’s classical, youthful and solely completed symphony: Symphony in C major.

The concert will be approximately one-hour long without intermission. There will be an on-stage discussion with pianist Gregory Vandikas and composer Michael Berec.

Watch this concert from the comfort of your own home. To book your private access weblink, visit https://ksorchestra.ca/2020-21-season