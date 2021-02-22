The SMSV Cultural Centre in Markham presents a virtual cello concert with cellist Amahl Arulanandam making his début with the Kindred Spirits Orchestra to perform Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1. Composed at the turn of the century, Russian composer Scriabin’s Symphony No. 2 is a lush and brooding work surely to evoke the profoundest sentiment. On-stage discussion with Michael Berec and Amahl Arulanandam to follow. Feb 27 at 8 pm. $15. http://www.KSOrchestra.ca

+1 905.604.8339